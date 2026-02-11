ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Sell Up To 5 Pc In BHEL At Rs 254/Share

New Delhi: The government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) via an offer for sale (OFS) beginning on Wednesday at a floor price of Rs 254 a share. "Government offers to disinvest 3 per cent equity in the BHEL with an additional 2 per cent as green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said on X.

The issue will open for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors will get to put in a price bid on Thursday. If fully subscribed at the floor price, the sale of 17.41 crore shares, or 5 per cent stake, would fetch the government Rs 4,422 crore.