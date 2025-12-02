ETV Bharat / business

Govt To Exercise Green Shoe Option, To Divest 6 Pc Stake In Bank Of Maharashtra

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday decided to exercise green shoe option with clear intention to divest 6 per cent stake in Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) through offer-for-sale following overwhelming response from investors on the first day of subscription.

The OFS of BoM opened for subscription earlier on Tuesday for non-retail investors at a floor price of Rs 54 per share. On the first day, it subscribed over 400 per cent of the base size 38.46 crore shares, triggering exercise of green shoe option of additional 1 per cent.

The issue was subscribed 4.07 times of the base size, reflecting strong market confidence. Given the oversubscription, the government has exercised the green shoe option in full, taking the total divestment to 6 per cent of BoM’s paid-up capital, an official statement said.

This will ensure that BoM achieves the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, it said.

"Offer for sale in Bank of Maharashtra received overwhelming response in the markets today. The issue was subscribed to 400 per cent of the base size. The government has decided to exercise the green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

"Retail investors get to bid tomorrow on 3rd December 2025. Congratulations to the staff and leadership at the Bank of Maharashtra for outstanding financial performance over the last few years. Keep it going...," he said.

The government encourages eligible investors to participate in the offer and partake in the value creation of the public assets, the statement said. At the floor price the government would mop up about Rs 2,492 crore by divesting its 6 per cent stake in the state-owned lender.