ETV Bharat / business

Government Strives To Make FPOs Work Better For Farmers

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Six years after the rollout of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), the government is planning to review them for identifying gaps and challenges at the grassroots level with the objective of making these more responsive and farmer-friendly.

As per the review, the concerned authorities will hold discussions with farmer groups across various states to understand the problems which they face in their daily operations. Concerns such as maintenance of agricultural machinery, irregular fertiliser supply, obstacles in securing bank loans, and inadequate guidance for setting up farm units are expected to be key points of discussion.

In a discussion with the farmers, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I held a meeting with the representatives of FPOs in Tamil Nadu and discussed in detail. I seriously listened to the real problems being faced by FPOs at the grassroots level, their suggestions, and experiences.”

“This meeting is not limited to Tamil Nadu only. This is an important opportunity to create an effective mechanism for resolving the challenges that FPOs are facing in other parts of the Country as well,” Chouhan added.

Drawing attention towards issues facing the farmers, Sanjeev Kumar Premi, a member of FPO, said, “In an FPO group, there is a 300-farmer group, but the problem is that they have to face several issues. For instance, we have a machine which farmers use, but no one is available to maintain it or keep the record of how much diesel has been used.”

“Although there is a provision for FPOs to obtain licences to store fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, irregular supplies mean that they often do not receive fertilisers on time. Accessing bank loans is another major challenge, as credit is not easily available to us. These persistent issues continue to hamper the functioning of FPOs and need to be addressed systematically,” he stated.

Another member of FPO, Satbir Singh of Haryana, told ETV Bharat, “Lack of awareness remains a concern among farmers. There are several problems because farmers want to set up facilities like cold storage in their area; there is no adequate assistance or departmental support, which is why such initiatives often remain confined to paper. ”

What experts say

“There are around 50,000 FPOs, out of which about 10,000 are formed by the government but the main reasons are that these farmers aren’t skilled enough to run it. This government has brought the FPO model under which the implementing agency further engages Cluster Based Business Organisations (CBBOs) to form and provide professional handholding support to FPOs, but FPOs are still lacking professional skills to run it,” Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer, told ETV Bharat