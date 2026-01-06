Government Strives To Make FPOs Work Better For Farmers
New Delhi: Six years after the rollout of Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), the government is planning to review them for identifying gaps and challenges at the grassroots level with the objective of making these more responsive and farmer-friendly.
As per the review, the concerned authorities will hold discussions with farmer groups across various states to understand the problems which they face in their daily operations. Concerns such as maintenance of agricultural machinery, irregular fertiliser supply, obstacles in securing bank loans, and inadequate guidance for setting up farm units are expected to be key points of discussion.
In a discussion with the farmers, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I held a meeting with the representatives of FPOs in Tamil Nadu and discussed in detail. I seriously listened to the real problems being faced by FPOs at the grassroots level, their suggestions, and experiences.”
“This meeting is not limited to Tamil Nadu only. This is an important opportunity to create an effective mechanism for resolving the challenges that FPOs are facing in other parts of the Country as well,” Chouhan added.
Drawing attention towards issues facing the farmers, Sanjeev Kumar Premi, a member of FPO, said, “In an FPO group, there is a 300-farmer group, but the problem is that they have to face several issues. For instance, we have a machine which farmers use, but no one is available to maintain it or keep the record of how much diesel has been used.”
“Although there is a provision for FPOs to obtain licences to store fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, irregular supplies mean that they often do not receive fertilisers on time. Accessing bank loans is another major challenge, as credit is not easily available to us. These persistent issues continue to hamper the functioning of FPOs and need to be addressed systematically,” he stated.
Another member of FPO, Satbir Singh of Haryana, told ETV Bharat, “Lack of awareness remains a concern among farmers. There are several problems because farmers want to set up facilities like cold storage in their area; there is no adequate assistance or departmental support, which is why such initiatives often remain confined to paper. ”
What experts say
“There are around 50,000 FPOs, out of which about 10,000 are formed by the government but the main reasons are that these farmers aren’t skilled enough to run it. This government has brought the FPO model under which the implementing agency further engages Cluster Based Business Organisations (CBBOs) to form and provide professional handholding support to FPOs, but FPOs are still lacking professional skills to run it,” Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert and farmer, told ETV Bharat
“CBBOs only form the groups and register them after that they are left without providing skills or support. About 40-45 percent of FPOs have not yet submitted their accounts report as per the Registrar of Companies following which penalties are imposed on them. And around 40 percent FPOs are not in a condition to run or lying defunct. So hardly 10 percent of FPOs are working. There is a need to provide special skills and extra funds for startups to run it,” Malik added.
“The government has created a model for FPOs but has failed to equip farmers with the professional skills needed to run them effectively. Farmers are given only two days of training; which farmers truly need are professional skills. There is not the issue of funding but skill needed,” Vijay Sardana, an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat.
What is FPO
As per the government, Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) is a collective term used for farmer-owned entities that are registered either under Part IXA of the Companies Act or under the Cooperative Societies Act of the respective states. These organisations are formed to help farmers benefit from collective strength by achieving economies of scale in production, procurement, and marketing across agriculture and allied sectors. FPOs is to enable farmers, who are primary producers, to come together as a group and improve their bargaining power, access to markets, and overall income.
Government initiative
Around 10,000 FPOs have been registered under the Central Sector Scheme aimed at strengthening farmer collectives across the country. Under this scheme, each FPO is supported with financial and institutional assistance to help it function as a sustainable agribusiness enterprise. This included Rs 18 lakh per FPO towards management costs over a period of three years, a matching equity grant of up to Rs 15 lakh calculated at Rs 2000 per farmer and access to a credit guarantee facility of up to Rs 2 crore for project loans from eligible lending institutions. In coordination with state governments, the Centre is also facilitating FPOs in obtaining key input licences for seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and mandis, enabling them to operate more independently in agricultural markets. To expand market access, FPOs have been onboarded onto digital platforms such as the Electronic National Agriculture Market, the Open Network for Digital Commerce and the Government e-Marketplace. The Scheme has provision for training of all the stakeholders through digital mode to enhance their skills at their own pace. Besides, weekly webinars are organised to create awareness of government schemes and promote market linkages. The various initiatives undertaken under the scheme to support the FPOs have resulted in a cumulative turnover of Rs 5,035.5 crore as on June 30, 2025, as per Rajya Sabha data.
Impact of FPOs:
According to the government, in India, there are small or marginal farmers with average landholdings of just over one hectare. From getting quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides to securing loans, the hurdles start right at the production stage. And once the crops are ready, selling them at a fair price is another challenge, as individual farmers lack the economic strength to negotiate with buyers. This is where FPOs come in. By coming together, small and marginal farmers gain collective power. Within an FPO, members manage activities together, pooling resources and knowledge. This collaboration gives them better access to technology, credit, inputs, and market tools they need to grow their businesses and improve their incomes.
FPOs registered:
The Centre is implementing the scheme to form and promote 10,000 new FPOs. According to the government data, as on June 30, 2024, a total 8875 FPOs have been registered across the country. Andaman & Nicobar (7), Andhra Pradesh (449), Arunachal Pradesh (150), Assam (427), Bihar (580), Chhattisgarh (213), Dadra Nagar Haveli (2), Goa (8), Gujarat (419), Haryana (172), Himachal Pradesh (168), Jammu & Kashmir (318), Jharkhand (355), Karnataka (336), Kerala (137), Ladakh (3), Lakshadweep (1), Madhya Pradesh (622), Maharashtra (579), Manipur (76), Meghalaya (57), Mizoram (49), Nagaland (87), Odisha (448), Puducherry (6), Punjab (136), Rajasthan (533), Sikkim (13), Tamil Nadu (414), Telangana (302), Uttar Pradesh (1,246), Uttarakhand (150), and West Bengal (353).