Government Slashes Vodafone Idea AGR Dues By About 27 Per Cent To Rs 64,046 Crore
Vodafone Idea will need to pay a minimum of Rs 100 crore annually over four years, and the remaining amount in six equal instalments
By PTI
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has slashed adjusted gross revenue liability on debt-ridden Vodafone Idea by about 27 per cent to Rs 64,046 crore after reassessment of statutory dues, a company filing said on Thursday.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has frozen the AGR dues as on December 31, 2025, at Rs 87,695 crore and that the said amount was, however, subject to reassessment by the DoT and final approval by a Committee to be constituted by the DoT to reassess the AGR dues.
"We now wish to submit that the DoT vide its communication dated 30 April 2026 has informed that the Committee formed for the purpose has finalised the AGR dues at Rs 64,046 crore as on 31 December 2025," the filing said.
The company has to clear final dues in two sets spread over a period of ten years. It will need to pay a minimum of Rs 100 crore annually over four years from FY 2031-32 to FY 2034-35 and the remaining amount in six equal instalments annually from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41, the filing said.
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