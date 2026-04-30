ETV Bharat / business

Government Slashes Vodafone Idea AGR Dues By About 27 Per Cent To Rs 64,046 Crore

New Delhi: The government has slashed adjusted gross revenue liability on debt-ridden Vodafone Idea by about 27 per cent to Rs 64,046 crore after reassessment of statutory dues, a company filing said on Thursday.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has frozen the AGR dues as on December 31, 2025, at Rs 87,695 crore and that the said amount was, however, subject to reassessment by the DoT and final approval by a Committee to be constituted by the DoT to reassess the AGR dues.