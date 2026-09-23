ETV Bharat / business

Govt Sells 1400 Tonnes Of Onion In West Bengal At Rs 35/Kg; Kanda Express To Reach Kolkata On September 24

New Delhi: The Centre has distributed 1,400 tonnes of onions in West Bengal at a discounted rate of Rs 35 per kg, and it will supply more quantities during the festive season to provide relief to common people. In an official statement on Wednesday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the Centre is strengthening onion supply in West Bengal.

It informed that "Kanda Express carrying onions from the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) buffer stock is scheduled to reach Kolkata on 24 September 2026". The fresh stock would be distributed in Kolkata and adjoining districts, particularly ahead of the festive season.

"Around 1,400 tonnes of onions have already been distributed in West Bengal through NAFED and NCCF mobile vans at Rs 35 per kg, mainly through road transport. With the arrival of Kanda Express, additional quantities will now be moved more efficiently, helping improve market availability and moderate seasonal price pressures," it said.

In Kolkata, retail sales are currently being undertaken at more than 25 locations, including major markets such as Koley Market, Mechua Mandi, Maniktala Market, Rampuria Market and Shyam Bazar Market. The government is also exploring the possibility of retail sale of buffer stock onions through Sufal Bangla.

The Kolkata-bound Kanda Express is part of the Government's ongoing strategy of calibrated release of onions from the PSF buffer stock through a hybrid rail-and-road transportation network.