Govt Rolls Out Rs 4,531-Cr Market Access Support For Exporters
Under the Market Access Support, Rs 4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31), and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST|
Updated : December 31, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched Rs 4,531 crore market access support for exporters under which financial support will be provided to participate in activities such as international fairs and exhibitions. It will help exporters at times when they are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff by the US.
The measure is a part of the Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission. Under the Market Access Support, Rs 4,531 crore will be allocated over six years (2025-31), and Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for 2025-26.
Director General of Foreign Trade Ajay Bhadoo said under the measure, structured financial and institutional support will be provided for activities including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSMs), participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions, and Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets (RBSMs) organised in India.
A forward-looking three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events will be prepared and approved in advance, enabling exporters and organising agencies to plan participation well ahead of time and ensuring continuity of market development efforts.
A minimum participation of 35 per cent MSMEs has been mandated for supported events, with special prioritisation being accorded to new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification, he said. Delegation size has been benchmarked at a minimum of 50 participants, with flexibility provided based on market conditions and strategic relevance.
Small exporters with export turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year will be provided partial airfare support to encourage participation of new and small exporters.
What exporters say
This scheme is part of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) approved by the Union Cabinet in November this year and targets MSMEs, first-time exporters and priority sectors.
Both government and exporters believe that this will support activities like buyer-seller meets, participation in international trade fairs, reverse buyer meets in India and export delegations to key and emerging markets. These efforts are aimed at helping exporters find reliable buyers and expand their global footprint.
As per the mandate of the scheme, a three to five-year calendar of major export events will be prepared in advance, so that businesses can plan better. At least 35 per cent of participants must be MSMEs with special focus on new regions and smaller markets. Small exporters with exports of up to Rs 75 Lakh will also get partial airfare support to encourage wider participation.
All approvals, registrations and fund disbursements will be handled online through 'trade.gov.in', making the process simpler and more transparent. Exporters will share feedback after events to help improve the scheme. The government also plans to add support for product demos and pilot showcases, especially in technology and emerging sectors.
Overall, MAS aims to give Indian exporters clearer access to global markets, stronger buyer connections and steady support for long term export growth. Commenting on the initiative, FIEO president SC Ralhan said that the MAS intervention marks a paradigm shift in India’s export promotion strategy. By focusing on predictable, well-planned and outcome-driven market access activities, the government has addressed a long-standing need of exporters, particularly MSMEs, who often face constraints in accessing overseas markets.
The provision of a three-to-five-year advance calendar of international events will significantly improve planning certainty for exporters and trade bodies. Mandating a minimum 35 per cent participation of MSMEs and prioritising new geographies will go a long way in broad-basing India’s export growth and promoting diversification, he added.
Highlighting the digital enablement of the scheme, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President stated that the end-to-end digitisation of processes through the trade.gov.in portal will ensure transparency, ease of access and faster approvals. Mandatory online feedback, lead tracking and outcome measurement tools will help align market access interventions with real business results.
While sharing their views, India SME Forum president Vinod Kumar said to ETV Bharat that we welcome the announcement, we feel that with Rs 4,531 Cr for MAS within EPM's Rs 25,060 Cr, support remains small relative to India's 437-451 billion dollar exports, where MSMEs hold 45% share but face fragmented implementation.
Cabinet approval
The Union Cabinet has approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with a total outlay of ₹25,060 crore to strengthen India’s export ecosystem and support exporters in a challenging global trade environment on November 12. As part of this decision, the government has launched a Rs 4,531 crore MAS initiative to help exporters. The support is believed ot be aimed particularly at easing pressures caused by high trade barriers, including the steep 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on certain products. The MAS component will be implemented over six years (2025–31), with Rs 500 Crore earmarked for Financial year 2025–26, underscoring the government’s focus on sustaining export growth and improving global market access for Indian businesses.