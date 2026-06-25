ETV Bharat / business

Govt Proposes Per-Person 7Kg Ration For AAY Households, Caps Entitlement At 35 Kg

New Delhi: The government is considering shifting the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) foodgrain entitlement from a fixed 35 kg per household per month to 7 kg per person per month – capped at 35 kg - a move that would benefit larger poor families.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has proposed an amendment to the National Food Security Act, 2013, and the Food Ministry has invited public comments on the National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, until July 13.

Under the current law, AAY households -- designated as the poorest of the poor -- receive a flat 35 kg per family per month, regardless of household size. Priority Households, by contrast, receive 5 kg per person per month.

This structure has meant that larger AAY families often end up with a lower per-capita entitlement than Priority Household members — the category meant for those less vulnerable than AAY beneficiaries.