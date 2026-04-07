ETV Bharat / business

Govt Plans Rs 2.5 Lakh Cr Credit Guarantee Scheme For Businesses Affected By West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: The government is considering a Rs 2.5 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme to support businesses, especially MSMEs impacted by the West Asia crisis, sources said.

Under the scheme, a credit guarantee of about 90 per cent on loans of up to Rs 100 crore would be provided to lenders in case of default by borrowers due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. The guarantee on bank loans would be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the government.

The government would have to provide about Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme. Sources said the scheme was a huge success during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped many businesses across various sectors to stay afloat and clear their dues.

The government in May 2020 announced the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan to support eligible Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other eligible business enterprises in meeting their operational liabilities and restarting their businesses in the context of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECLGS covered almost all the sectors of the economy, and a 100 per cent guarantee was provided to Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) in respect of the credit facility extended by them under the scheme to eligible borrowers.

The structure of the scheme permitted easy access to credit as the lenders offer pre-approved loans based on the borrower's existing credit outstanding, and there is no fresh appraisal undertaken by lenders since additional credit was sanctioned over and above the credit facilities already assessed.