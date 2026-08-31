ETV Bharat / business

Govt Notifies Rs 1.27 Lakh Crore Semicon 2.0 Scheme To Boost Chip Ecosystem

New Delhi: The government has notified the Semicon 2.0 scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore to boost the chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The scheme has been divided into six segments covering designing of chips by Indian firms, setting up units for capital equipment required for chip production, semiconductor fabs, chip assembly, packaging and testing, etc.

"The government has decided to provide ... sustained policy support to the semiconductor sector in India by notifying the Semicon 2.0 Scheme for the development of semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem in India.

"Semicon 2.0 provides fiscal support to various verticals across the complete value chain of the semiconductor industry, ranging from chip design, fabrication and packaging to various segments of the semiconductor ecosystem," the notification said.