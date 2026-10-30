ETV Bharat / business

Govt Notifies Social Security Board For Unorganised Sector, Gig And Platform Workers

Workers at a printing shop in Ahmedabad preparing traditional calendars ahead of Diwali. The New Social Security Board is expected to frame schemes for welfare of such unorganised sector workers ( PTI )

New Delhi: In a significant step toward ensuring social security for India's massive informal workforce, the Ministry of Labour & Employment formally notified on Friday the constitution of separate National Social Security Boards for unorganised sector workers, as well as gig and platform workers.

Established under the statutory framework of the Code on Social Security, these Boards mark a major policy shift, by integrating digital gig and platform professionals into India's formal welfare architecture.

The Boards, to be headed by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, will have representatives from Central and State Governments, prominent aggregator companies, employers, civil society organizations, workers' unions and gig & platform worker associations. According to a statement issued by the Labour Ministry, the Boards are mandated to design, monitor, and recommend targeted welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap for millions of gig & platform workers alongside traditional unorganised workers. Among other functions, the Boards will recommend to the Central Government suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. They will also advise the government on matters arising out of the administration of the Social Security Coode.