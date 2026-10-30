Govt Notifies Social Security Board For Unorganised Sector, Gig And Platform Workers
The Board willadvise on framing suitable policies and schemes and monitor the implementation of welfare schemes
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant step toward ensuring social security for India's massive informal workforce, the Ministry of Labour & Employment formally notified on Friday the constitution of separate National Social Security Boards for unorganised sector workers, as well as gig and platform workers.
Established under the statutory framework of the Code on Social Security, these Boards mark a major policy shift, by integrating digital gig and platform professionals into India's formal welfare architecture.
The Boards, to be headed by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, will have representatives from Central and State Governments, prominent aggregator companies, employers, civil society organizations, workers' unions and gig & platform worker associations.
According to a statement issued by the Labour Ministry, the Boards are mandated to design, monitor, and recommend targeted welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap for millions of gig & platform workers alongside traditional unorganised workers.
Among other functions, the Boards will recommend to the Central Government suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. They will also advise the government on matters arising out of the administration of the Social Security Coode.
They are also expected to monitor the performance of Central government welfare schemes for such workers as well as oversee the records of State government schemes.
The 2020 Code on Social Security, under which the Boards are being formed, formally recognised unorganised sector workers and gig and platform workers as a separate category. However, it fell short of recognising them as "employees", and instead places them in a distinct sub category.
Under the framework of the Code, the e-SHRAM portal was created, which gives an unique, Aadhaar-linked ID to unorganised workers, which helps them avail benefits even if they switch platforms. A social security fund is also being created, with contributions from employers, although worker representatives have criticised the provision to grant exemption from contribution for specified platforms.
Civil society and worker organisations have criticised this, pointing out that this denies such workers access to basic worker rights such as a written employment contract, specified working days and hours, time off, and provident fund benefits.
Notably, India also abstained from the ILO Convention 193 on platform and gig workers, adopted by the ILO in June this year, which recognises floor rights for such workers. Congress MP and former UN Under Secretary General Sashi Tharoor panned the abstention by India's government nominee (under ILO's tripartite system, representatives get to vote separately; both voted in favour) as a "national disgrace."