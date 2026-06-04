ETV Bharat / business

Govt Moves To Standardise Edible Oil Pack Sizes, Industry Sees Boost For Consumer Transparency

New Delhi: The government is preparing to introduce norms to standardise edible oil pack sizes, a move industry executives say could improve price transparency for consumers and create a more level playing field for manufacturers.

The proposed measure is expected to address the growing prevalence of non-standard pack sizes, including 850 ml, 875 ml, 900 ml and 950 ml packs, which industry participants say can make it difficult for consumers to compare prices across brands and assess the true cost of products on a per-litre basis.

The initiative comes amid a broader regulatory focus on consumer protection, transparent labelling and sustainable packaging practices.

"We are pleased to note that the Government of India has taken cognisance of this important issue and is moving towards addressing non-standardised edible oil pack sizes," said Vivek Puri, Managing Director of Puri Oil Mills Ltd., promoter of the P Mark mustard oil brand.

"For several years, we have consistently highlighted that consumers deserve clear, transparent and comparable pricing. Standardised pack sizes will help consumers make informed choices and ensure that competition is based on quality, purity and value rather than packaging practices," he said.

Puri said standardised pack sizes would make product comparisons simpler for consumers and help strengthen confidence in packaged edible oils.

Industry stakeholders have also pointed to potential environmental benefits from standardisation. Multiple pack sizes often require separate bottle moulds, labels and packaging formats, increasing supply-chain complexity and material consumption. Standardised packaging could help streamline manufacturing processes and reduce avoidable plastic use, industry executives said.