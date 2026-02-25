ETV Bharat / business

Govt Mandates Sale Of E20 Petrol With Minimum RON 95 Nationwide From April 1

New Delhi: The government has mandated the sale of petrol with up to 20 per cent ethanol and a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 across all states and Union Territories from April 1, 2026.

The oil ministry, in a February 17 notification, said, "the central government hereby directs that oil companies shall sell ethanol-blended motor spirit (petrol) with a percentage of ethanol up to 20 per cent as per the Bureau of Indian Standards specifications and having a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, in states and the Union Territories".

The central government can allow exceptions in special situations, for specific regions and for a limited time. Ethanol is made from sugarcane, maize, or grain. It is renewable, domestically produced and has cleaner burning than pure petrol.

The government has mandated ethanol blending in petrol to help cut oil imports and also reduce emissions. Such a mandate also supports farmers as it boosts demand for sugarcane, maize and agricultural surplus.