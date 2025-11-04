ETV Bharat / business

Govt Launches 3rd Round Of PLI Scheme For Speciality Steel To Attract Investment

Union Minister of Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy ( IANS )

New Delhi: Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday launched the third round of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for speciality steel to attract investment in the sector, as part of the government's aim to boost domestic output and reduce imports. The minister launched the third round of the PLI scheme named 'PLI 1.2' for speciality steel at a function held here. The PLI scheme for speciality steel was approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2021 with an overall outlay of Rs 6,322 crore. It aims to transform India into a global hub for the production of high-value and advanced steel grades.