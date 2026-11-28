ETV Bharat / business

Govt Imposes Stock Limits On Raw Jute To Stabilise Supply, Prevent Market Manipulation

FILE - A farmer dries jute sticks standing in cone-shaped sheaves so that they can be spun into coarse, strong threads in Nagaon ( ANI )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a stock limit on raw jute for balers, stockists, traders and jute mills to improve the availability of raw jute for the stakeholders. The Jute Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, issued an order prescribing maximum limits on the quantity of raw jute that any person may hold at any point in time, whether on their own account or on account of third parties.

The volatility in prices and speculative increases have the potential to threaten the jute industry and have the potential for disruption in production and employment. These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply, prevent market manipulation, and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide.

Raw jute balers with baling press in the same premises (registered with the Office of the Jute Commissioner and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal or having applied for registration by the date of notification) can store a maximum of 1,000 quintals of raw jute at any time.“All other stockists (registered and submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal or having applied for registration by the date of notification): Maximum 100 quintals at any time,” according to the Textiles Ministry. Stockists/balers not registered and not applied for registration by the date of notification, and registered stockists/balers not submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal can store a maximum of 5 quintals. Jute mills/manufacturing units of jute goods from raw jute can keep the stock of maximum 90 days’ consumption as per current production rate.