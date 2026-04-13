ETV Bharat / business

Govt Imposes Import Curbs On Glufosinate For 6 Months

FILE - Farmers harvest the paddy crops on a hot summer day, at an agricultural field, in Morigaon ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government on Monday imposed curbs on imports of Glufosinate and its salts, a herbicide used in the agriculture sector, for six months.

"The import of Glufosinate and its salts... shall be restricted where the combined amount of the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value and applicable anti-dumping duty, calculated on a per kilogram basis, is less than Rs 1,154," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.