ETV Bharat / business

Govt Imposes 15-Day Stock Limit On Bulk Sugar Consumers From Sept 1

New Delhi: The Centre has imposed a limit on the amount of sugar that bulk consumers can keep in stock, with the new rules coming into effect from September 1, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Under the order, a bulk consumer using or consuming more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month as a raw material for production, consumption or use will not be allowed to keep sugar stocks for more than 15 days. The order will remain in force from September 1, 2026 to November 30, 2026.

It stated, "No bulk consumer using or consuming more than ten metric tons of sugar per month as raw material for production, consumption or use, in any manner shall keep in stock sugar for any period exceeding fifteen days for such consumption or use".

The government said the restriction will apply to bulk consumers such as confectioners, soft drink manufacturers, food processing industries, sweetmeat sellers and other institutional buyers.

For the purpose of the order, a bulk consumer has been defined as an entity consuming at least 10 metric tonnes of sugar per month on average during the last one year, excluding the current month. The government has also laid down a mechanism to verify the quantity of sugar being sold by sugar mills to bulk consumers.