ETV Bharat / business

Govt Hikes Windfall Gains Tax On Petrol, Diesel Exports; Cuts Levy On ATF

The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crisis.

Windfall Gains Tax
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday hiked the windfall gains tax on the export of petrol and diesel, and reduced it marginally on ATF for the next fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel now stands at Rs 25 per litre, up from Rs 24 a litre. SAED on export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been set at Rs 19 per litre, compared to Rs 19.5 per litre earlier.

The duty on petrol exports has been hiked to Rs 1.5 per litre effective September 1, up from zero earlier. The Finance Ministry, in a notification, said the duty hikes will be effective from September 1.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight. Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.

The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.

It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices had increased since the war began. The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crisis.

Also Read

ATF Price Up 5.46 Pc, Commercial LPG Rate Rises Rs 9.50

TAGGED:

PETROL EXPORTS
ATF
DIESEL EXPORTS
WEST ASIA CRISIS
WINDFALL GAINS TAX

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.