ETV Bharat / business

Govt Hikes Onion Procurement Price By 13 Pc To Rs 2,125/Quintal, Fifth Revision This Season

New Delhi: The government has raised the procurement price of onions for buffer stock purposes by 13 per cent, from Rs 1,875 per quintal to Rs 2,125 per quintal, in a bid to boost procurement and ensure better returns for farmers. The revised rate comes into effect from July 4, 2026, an official statement said.

This marks the fifth upward revision in the procurement price this season, as the government's onion buying for the 2026 buffer stock under the Price Stabilisation Fund has got off to a slow start.

Only around 2,000 tonne have been procured since June 1 despite repeated hikes in the purchase price. The procurement price has climbed in quick succession since the season opened - from Rs 12.70/kg to Rs 15.80/kg on May 22, then to Rs 16.50/kg on June 13, Rs 17.30/kg on June 20, and subsequently to Rs 18.75/kg, before the latest increase to Rs 21.25/kg (Rs 2,125/quintal).

According to the Second Advance Estimates of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare for 2025-26, onion production is pegged at 307.37 lakh tonne, broadly on par with 307.67 lakh tonne in 2024-25.

The consumer affairs ministry said overall availability is not a concern at this stage, though prices may inch up in line with normal seasonal trends. Stock levels in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat remain adequate, with no indication of shortages in stored onions.