ETV Bharat / business

Govt Extends Deadline For Filing Appeal Before GSTAT Till July 31

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing appeals before the GST appellate tribunal by one month till July 31. The Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) was launched in September last year, and the government had then notified June 30, 2026, as the last date for filing of appeals before GSTAT.

"The government has extended the due date for filing of appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to July 31, 2026," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it has decided to extend the due date after it received representation from various stakeholders highlighting technical difficulties in filing appeals due to rush on the GSTAT portal. In the last 15 days alone, 30,000 appeals were filed, with daily volumes peaking at 5,500.

Taxpayers are advised to plan their appeal filings well in advance and not wait until the deadline, the ministry said. The government has already notified 31 state benches of GSTAT, and one Principal Bench located at Delhi.

Over 4.80 lakh cases are pending before the appellate authority and all these cases are expected to be filed before GSTAT. The government had in May 2024 appointed Justice (Retired) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as the President of the Principal Bench of GSTAT.