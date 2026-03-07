ETV Bharat / business

Govt Fixes Wheat Procurement Target At 30.3 Mn Tonne For 2026-27

New Delhi: The government has fixed the wheat procurement target at 30.3 million tonne for the 2026-27 Rabi Marketing Season (RMS), as per an official statement.

The target was finalised at a meeting of State Food Secretaries chaired by the Secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), here on Friday. Much of the wheat procurement is undertaken between April and June, while other crops are harvested throughout the season till March.

Paddy procurement for 2025-26 (Rabi crop) has been estimated at 7.6 million tonne in rice equivalent, while around 7,79,000 tonne of coarse grains, including millets (Shri Anna) has also been estimated for procurement by states.

Wheat output is expected to surpass last year's record 117.94 million tonne, potentially touching 120 million tonne, on the back of record sowing across 33.41 million hectares and favourable weather conditions.