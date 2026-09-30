ETV Bharat / business

Govt Extends RoDTEP Scheme For 3 Months For Exporters Till December 31

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended the duty refund scheme, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), for exporters by three months till December 31. The scheme was set to end on September 30.

"The RoDTEP scheme is extended and shall apply to eligible exports from DTA (domestic tariff area), AA (advance authorisation), SEZ (special economic zone) and EOU (export oriented unit) units up to December 31, 2026, " the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The scheme, launched in 2021, provides a refund of taxes, duties, and levies incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distributing goods that are not reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state, or local level.