ETV Bharat / business

Govt Exempts Import Duty On Cotton Till October 30

New Delhi: The government on Saturday exempted all customs duties on cotton imports for five months till October 30, 2026. In a notification, the finance ministry said the import duty exemption will be effective from June 1, 2026. The duty exemption will help increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector.

The temporary duty exemption is expected to reduce input costs across the textile and apparel sector, thereby providing a targeted relief to manufacturers and consumers, while also keeping the interests of domestic farmers in mind.