ETV Bharat / business

Govt Exceeds FY26 Indirect Tax Collection Estimates Of Rs 15.52 Lakh Cr

New Delhi: The government has marginally exceeded the indirect tax collection target for fiscal 2025-26, an official said on Thursday. The total indirect tax collection, which includes customs, excise and GST, as per Revised Estimates (RE), was pegged at over Rs 15.52 lakh crore for FY26. This includes Rs 2.58 lakh crore from customs duty, Rs 3.38 lakh crore from excise duty, and Rs 9.58 lakh crore from Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST).

Without giving actual figures, the official said that revenues from customs duty came in at 102 per cent of RE, while in the case of excise duty, it was 101 per cent of RE. The Central GST collection came in at 100.8 per cent of RE for FY26.

"Overall, GST plus non-GST collection came in at 101.2 per cent of RE," the official said. However, the collection from the health and national security cess, which is levied on pan masala manufacturing, has missed the target.