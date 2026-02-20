ETV Bharat / business

Govt Disburses Rs 28,748 Crore Under 14 PLI Schemes Till Dec Last Yr

New Delhi: The government has disbursed Rs 28,748 crore under PLI schemes for 14 sectors, including electronics and pharma, since the launch of the support measure to boost domestic manufacturing, the government said on Friday. In 2021, the government announced Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

As many as 836 applications across 14 sectors, involving cumulative investment of over Rs 2.16 lakh crore, have been approved under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme as of December 2025. It said that these sectors have registered a cumulative sales of over Rs 20.41 lakh crore, and exports of over Rs 8.3 lakh crore, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It has generated employment for more than 14.39 lakh people. "Rs 28,748 crore (has been) disbursed as on December 31, 2025," it said. The 14 sectors include large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, drones, speciality steel, textile products and automobiles and auto components.

It said that the scheme has helped India cut imports of mobile phones by nearly 77 per cent since 2020–21, and now over 99 per cent of domestic demand is met through local production. Manufacturing has expanded beyond assembly to include printed circuit board assemblies, batteries, camera and display modules, enclosures and other critical sub-assemblies, enabling deeper integration with global value chains.

It said the PLI scheme for pharma and medical devices has enabled first-time domestic manufacturing of 191 bulk drugs, resulting in import substitution of approximately Rs 1,785 crore and increasing domestic value addition to 83.7 per cent. The scheme for auto has catalysed investments in electric mobility, power electronics and advanced safety systems.