ETV Bharat / business

Govt Sets Up High-Level Panel On Banking Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha event, organised to mark his 25 years in public service, in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 07, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government has set up a high-level committee to assess the current banking practices as well as suggest reforms, including preparing a roadmap for AI and digital innovation. The 'High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat' will be chaired by former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel.

RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former deputy governor N S Vishwanathan, and former Indian Bank MD Padmaja Chunduru will be part of the panel, which was initially announced in the Union Budget 2026-27. The committee will have a tenure of six months, the finance ministry said in a release on Friday.

The panel will assess the present banking practices and prudential norms, identifying global best practices, and adapt them suitably for the Indian banking system, while also providing a roadmap for creating globally competitive banks.

Besides, it will "review the existing regulatory and legal frameworks for banks, including Regional Rural Banks and Cooperative Banks, and suggest reforms to bring in efficiency and enable ease of doing banking for Viksit Bharat", the release said.

Other Terms of Reference (ToR) of the panel include assessment of the long-term capital requirements for banks, including Development Financial Institutions and Non-Banking Financial Companies, with recommendations on funding sources and enabling mechanisms to support credit growth.