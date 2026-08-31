ETV Bharat / business

Govt Considering Easing FDI Norms In Defence Sector, Says Official

New Delhi: The government is considering liberalisation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in the defence sector to further attract overseas investors, an official said on Monday. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is holding stakeholder consultations on the subject.

"Some easing in norms is under consideration," the official said.

Currently, FDI up to 74 per cent is permitted through the automatic route, while beyond that, foreign direct investment is allowed through the government approval route wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology.