ETV Bharat / business

Govt Committed To Further Drive 'Reform Express', Ensure Economic Momentum: FM

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government is committed to further drive the 'Reform Express' with decisive policy measures to ensure positive economic momentum amid global challenges.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank lowered its GDP forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimated in April, citing elevated energy and other commodity prices, as well as continued supply disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict, which are likely to weigh on economic activity.

However, real GDP is estimated to rise by 7.7 per cent in FY26 (Provisional Estimates), and real GVA has grown by 7.9 per cent in FY26.

Real GDP and Real GVA have been estimated to grow by 7.8 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, in Q4 of FY26.