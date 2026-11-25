ETV Bharat / business

Govt Clears 6 Brownfield Gas-Based Urea Projects Worth Rs 54,000 Crore

New Delhi: The government has cleared six brownfield gas-based urea projects worth Rs 54,000 crore under its new investment policy approved in July, a senior Fertiliser Ministry official said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to cut fertiliser imports and improve self-sufficiency.

The 2026 National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU), notified on July 30, aims to attract fresh capacity, particularly greenfield and brownfield or expansion projects.

"Out of 18 proposals received under NIPU-2026, six key brownfield urea projects have been taken forward across public sector, private sector and cooperative enterprises," the official told PTI.

The Projects Cleared Are:

MFL-Madras in Chennai, NFL Nangal in Punjab, KFL-Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Matix-Panagarh in West Bengal, CFCL Gadepan in Kota, Rajasthan, and IIPL-Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh.

MFL-Madras is a public sector project to replace a unit over 60 years old, which has higher production costs, high energy consumption and safety hazards.

NFL Nangal is a public sector project to replace a plant set up in 1978, with a present capacity of 4.73 lakh tonnes per annum, by a modern 12.7 lakh tonnes unit.

KFL-Shahjahanpur is a cooperative project by KRIBHCO to expand a unit commissioned in 1995.

Matix-Panagarh is a private project building on a plant commissioned in 2017. West Bengal has only one urea plant at present, and the new unit will support the state's requirement.

CFCL Gadepan is a private project to expand a complex operational since 1994, while IIPL-Jagdishpur is a private project proposing a 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum capacity addition at a plant established in 1988.

Brownfield projects benefit from existing land, utilities, infrastructure, logistics and technical manpower, which supports faster execution and cost efficiency, the official said, adding that more projects are in the pipeline.

Aging Plants

Legacy units face higher production costs, elevated energy consumption and process-safety risks, the official said.

Nangal operates at 6.498 Gcal per tonne, against the weighted industry average of 5.95 Gcal and the new energy norm of 5 Gcal. India's annual urea consumption is around 400 lakh tonnes.