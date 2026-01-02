ETV Bharat / business

Govt Okays 22 Proposals Under Electronics Components Mfg Scheme; Planned Investment At Rs 41,863 Cr

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Friday said it has approved 22 new proposals under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), with a projected investment of Rs 41,863 crore and production of Rs 2,58,152 crore. The approved proposals include those from Dixon, Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd, Foxconn (Yuzhan Technology India Pvt Ltd), and Hindalco Industries. These approvals are expected to spur 33,791 direct employment opportunities.

In continuation of the approvals for 24 applications for an investment of Rs 12,704 crore announced earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has further approved 22 proposals under the ECMS, with a projected investment of Rs 41,863 crore and projected production of Rs 2,58,152 crore.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave out the approval letters to the players on Friday. As per a background note circulated by the Ministry on the third tranche of approvals, the nod includes the manufacturing of 11 target segment products that have cross-sectoral applications, such as mobile manufacturing, telecom, consumer electronics, strategic electronics, automotive, and IT hardware.