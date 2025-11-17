ETV Bharat / business

Govt Approves 17 Projects With Rs 7,172 Cr Investment Under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that to achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products.

Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme
File Photo: Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The government on Monday approved 17 projects entailing about Rs 7,172 cr investment across six categories under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), underlining India's resolve and its decisive push into producing high-value components. These projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore cumulatively.

"You have shown the way on how India will become major electronics manufacturing hub," Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event announcing the second tranche of approvals.

To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects. Quality systems will be key part of evaluation process, the minister added.

"The way geo-politics and geo-economics is emerging, the challenges will be bigger and in those challenging period your ability to have good supply chain control will define your resilience and ability to compete in difficult times," Vaishnaw said.

He also said that a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing is in the offing. The 17 projects greenlit now in the second tranche, bring total projects under the scheme to 24.

The players included Jabil Circuit India, Aequs Consumer Products, Uno Minda, ASUX Safety Components India, Zetfab India, TE Connectivity India, and Meena Electrotech, among others. The categories include camera module, connectors, multi-layer PCB, oscillators, enclosures among others and are spread across nine states.

Also Read

ECMS Doubles Investment Target To Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore; Production Projection Surges To Rs 10.34 Lakh Crore

TAGGED:

ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING SCHEME
ASHWINI VAISHNAW
ELECTRONICS
ECMS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | BJP Women Empowerment Playbook Yields Dividend Defying Caste Dynamics

Analysis | Congress Bihar Show Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam At Everest Base Camp

INTERVIEW | Agra Denied Screens: Kanu Behl Says, 'Fight Is No Longer About My Film; It's About Who Controls What India Watches'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.