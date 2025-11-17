ETV Bharat / business

Govt Approves 17 Projects With Rs 7,172 Cr Investment Under Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

New Delhi: The government on Monday approved 17 projects entailing about Rs 7,172 cr investment across six categories under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), underlining India's resolve and its decisive push into producing high-value components. These projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore cumulatively.

"You have shown the way on how India will become major electronics manufacturing hub," Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event announcing the second tranche of approvals.

To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects. Quality systems will be key part of evaluation process, the minister added.