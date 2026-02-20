ETV Bharat / business

Govt Announces Seven Measures To Help Boost Exports

New Delhi: The government on Friday announced seven measures, including credit assistance for e-commerce exporters and support for alternative trade instruments, with an aim to promote the country's outbound shipments. These measures are part of the Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission. Out of 10 components of the mission, three have already been rolled out in January.

To support exporters using digital channels, the commerce ministry announced credit facilities with interest subvention and partial credit guarantees. The Direct E-Commerce Credit Facility will provide support up to Rs 50 lakh with 90 per cent guarantee coverage.

The Overseas Inventory Credit Facility will extend support up to Rs 5 crore with 75 per cent guarantee coverage, and an interest subvention of 2.75 per cent will be available, subject to an annual ceiling of Rs 15 lakh per applicant, the commerce ministry said.

To promote export factoring as an affordable working capital solution for MSMEs, an interest subvention of 2.75 per cent will be provided on the factoring cost for eligible transactions undertaken through RBI/IFSCA-recognised entities. Assistance is capped at Rs 50 lakh per MSME annually and will be processed through a digital claim mechanism to ensure transparency and timely disbursal.

To support emerging export opportunities, the ministry said this intervention enables exporters to access new or high-risk markets through shared-risk and credit enhancement instruments such as Letters of Credit confirmation and negotiation.

For Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement (TRACE), support will be extended to exporters in meeting international testing, inspections, certifications and other conformity requirements.

Under this, partial reimbursement of 60 per cent under the Positive List and 75 per cent under the Priority Positive List will be provided for eligible testing, inspection and certification expenses, subject to an annual ceiling of Rs 25 lakh per IEC (import export code).