ETV Bharat / business

Govt Achieves 78 Pc Of FY27 Divestment, Asset Monetisation Budget Target In Apr-Aug

New Delhi: The government has achieved about 78 per cent of the FY27 budgeted disinvestment and asset monetisation target of Rs 80,000 crore within 5 months of the financial year.

The government has raised Rs 55,757 crore so far this fiscal through minority stake sale in 9 PSUs, including the big ticket ones like LIC and Coal India, as well as strategic sale of Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd and remittances from SUUTI. More than half of the disinvestment proceeds came from the 6.5 per cent stake sale in Life Insurance Corp (LIC) which garnered Rs 31,515 crore.

Further, a 2 per cent share sale in Coal India fetched about Rs 5,542 crore, while a 6.01 per cent stake dilution in NHPC fetched Rs 4,357 crore to the exchequer. Earlier this week, the government sold 6 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper to raise Rs 3,041 crore. The other entities in which the government disinvested its stake are Central Bank of India, NLC India, GIC, IRFC, Cochin Shipyard and Hindustan Copper.

Besides, Rs 6,367 crore was raised by way of asset monetisation via InvIT. Taken together, the capital receipts by way of disinvestment and asset monetisation so far this fiscal stand at Rs 62,124 crore, which is about 78 per cent of the full year budget target.

A strategic sale in IDBI Bank is on the table. After a failed attempt earlier this year to sell it, the government has received revised bids from Dubai-based Emirates NDB and Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings.