ETV Bharat / business

Govt Extends Bid Deadline For Rs 7,280 Cr Rare Earth Magnet Scheme Till June 29

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has extended the timelines for global tender under the Rs 7,280-crore scheme to promote the manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) to facilitate wider participation and provide additional time for stakeholders in the bidding process.

The bid submission due date has been extended from May 28 to June 29, while the opening of technical bids has been rescheduled from May 29 to June 30, 2026. The government's response to queries from bidders will be issued on June 9.

The government, on March 20, invited bids for setting up manufacturing facilities for 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of magnets under the scheme.

The heavy industries ministry came out with a request for proposal (RFP) for the selection of beneficiaries to establish integrated sintered NdFeB rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing units.