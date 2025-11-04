ETV Bharat / business

G P Hinduja's Death Marks End Of An Era, Says A Close Associate

London: G P Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group, was truly a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force, and his death marks the end of an era, a close associate of the British Indian industrialist said on Tuesday. Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja died in London on Tuesday after a long illness. He was 85.

"With a heavy heart, I share with you the tragic loss of our beloved friend, Mr GP Hinduja, who has departed for his heavenly abode,” said Lord Rami Ranger, a close associate of the British Indian industrialist.

“He was one of the most gracious, humble, and loyal friends. His passing marks the end of an era, as he was truly a well-wisher of the community and a guiding force,” he said.

G P Hinduja had been a regular feature in the annual ‘Sunday Times Rich List’, with the Hinduja Group topping this year's tally for the fourth consecutive year with an estimated fortune of GBP 35.3 billion. He oversaw the multinational conglomerate with cross-sector interests, most recently adding the Old War Office (OWO) luxury hotel complex in central London to its varied business interests.