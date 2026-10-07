ETV Bharat / business

Google's Nuclear Power Deal In US Could Be A Pointer To India's Data Centre Ambitions

New Delhi : Google's parent Alphabet's 20-year deal for 890 megawatts worth of nuclear power from US nuclear power producer Constellation Energy could provide a fillip to India's data centre ambitions, as well as create new customers for its nuclear power plans.

The 20-year power purchase agreement will enable investments in new equipment and technology at 11 Constellation-owned nuclear units in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, the two companies said in a joint announcement on October 6. "The agreement represents more than $4.3 billion of new investment by Constellation," the statement added. However, the two parties did not disclose the deal value.

Constellation is the largest nuclear power operator in the US. It also has a strong presence in other "greener" energy sources such as renewables and natural gas. As a “merchant generator”, it sells in wholesale markets and to big customers through long-term contracts.

Google joins a list of other tech giants who have already inked deals with Constellation -- and other power producers -- to power their data centres. Data centres are giant consumers of electricity. So much so that data centre capacities are measured by the power they consume -- in megawatts or gigawatts -- rather than their actual compute capacity. The Google deal is the latest in a series of similar agreements that Constellation has already entered into with Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

Tech firms have another problem. For decades, they have been pitching themselves as low-carbon, green businesses. And they don't want to let go of that, hence the search for "green" power. While many data centres have been linked with renewable power sources, these don't offer reliable, 24x7 power availability. One of the secrets of many such "green" data centres is that, especially at night time, power is drawn from base load stations, most of which are high-emission thermal plants.