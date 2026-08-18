India May Gain As Google Plans To Shift Smartphone Manufacturing Out Of China
Rising US-China tensions are forcing Google to diversify its manufacturing supply chainsfor its smartphones and devices out of China and into India and Vietnam
By IANS
Published : August 18, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to benefit from rising US-China tensions, which are compelling US-based technology giant Google to stop making its Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds in China from next year and pursue diversification of supply chains, Nikkei Asia has reported.
The report -- citing sources -- said Google has been expanding manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and India in recent years and is confident it can move all Pixel manufacturing out of China by 2027. Google continues to operate a sizable share of its production from China, but the decision follows the successful development and production of its high-end Pixel smartphones in Vietnam this year.
If the shift in production happens successfully, it would make Google the second major global smartphone brand after Samsung to fully shift smartphone production away from China. While rival Apple continues to have a significant share of its smartphones and devices manufactured in China, both Apple and Samsung have ramped up their smartphone manufacturing in India.
The report, quoting a source, said that the tech giant does not sell Pixel phones in the Chinese market, reducing the company’s reliance on domestic production there. Google is also planning to increase Pixel sales despite a sharp rise in memory chip prices and has informed suppliers to expect Pixel shipments to rise by 8-10 per cent this year from about 12 million units last year.
The company feels smartphones could bring more users to its Gemini artificial intelligence services and hence wants to maintain Pixel shipments growth despite higher component costs. Higher shipments could strengthen its negotiations with memory chip suppliers. It has merged orders for chips used in its cloud-computing business with smartphone orders while negotiating with Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix, the Nikkei Asia report said.
If Apple raises iPhone prices, Google could gain more market share in the US, Japan and Europe, the executive added.
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