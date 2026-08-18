ETV Bharat / business

India May Gain As Google Plans To Shift Smartphone Manufacturing Out Of China

Heightened tensions between US and China are forcing Google to shift its smartphone manufacture out of China ( IANS )

New Delhi : India is set to benefit from rising US-China tensions, which are compelling US-based technology giant Google to stop making its Pixel smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds in China from next year and pursue diversification of supply chains, Nikkei Asia has reported.

The report -- citing sources -- said Google has been expanding manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and India in recent years and is confident it can move all Pixel manufacturing out of China by 2027. Google continues to operate a sizable share of its production from China, but the decision follows the successful development and production of its high-end Pixel smartphones in Vietnam this year.