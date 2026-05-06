ETV Bharat / business

Goods, Services Exports Up 4.59 Pc To USD 863.11 Bn In FY26

New Delhi: The country's goods and services exports rose 4.6 per cent to an all-time high of USD 863.11 billion during 2025-26, up from USD 825.26 billion in 2024-25, despite global economic uncertainties, according to revised commerce ministry data. Merchandise exports grew 0.93 per cent to USD 441.78 billion in the last fiscal year from USD 437.70 billion in 2024-25, the data showed.

"Despite global uncertainties and challenges in goods trade, India's merchandise exports maintained its upward trajectory, contributing significantly to the total export basket," an official said.

The standout performer, however, remains services exports, which surged to an all-time high of USD 421.32 billion in 2025-26, compared to USD 387.55 billion in 2024-25, recording a growth of 8.71 per cent.