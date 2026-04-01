ETV Bharat / business

GST Collections Rise 9 Pc To Over Rs 2 Lakh Cr In March, Third Highest In FY26

New Delhi: GST revenues grew about 9 per cent in March, scaling to the pre-tax cut level of over Rs 2 lakh crore, the third highest monthly collection in the 2025-26 fiscal, buoyed by mop-ups from imports as well as domestic sales and purchases, government data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic revenues rose 5.9 per cent to over Rs 1.46 lakh crore, while those from imports grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 53,861 crore during the month. The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.83 lakh crore in March 2025.

March 2026 saw the third-highest collection in the 2025-26 fiscal (April-March), with April 2025 recording the highest-ever GST revenues at over Rs 2.36 lakh crore, followed by May's collection at over Rs 2.01 lakh crore. For the full 2025-26 fiscal, GST collections grew 8.3 per cent YoY to over Rs 22.27 lakh crore.

GST rates on about 375 items were slashed, making goods cheaper, effective September 2025. Also, four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent were merged into two of 5 and 18 per cent, with the highest 40 per cent slab for a select few ultra luxury goods and tobacco products.

The GST collection initially dipped in the first month of tax cut implementation, with revenues declining to Rs 1.70 lakh crore in November. It rose to Rs 1.74 lakh crore in December and further to Rs 1.93 lakh crore in January. In February, it was over Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Refund issuance during March rose 13.8 per cent to Rs 22,074 crore, the latest data showed. After adjusting refunds, net GST revenues in March stood at about Rs 1.78 lakh crore, up 8.2 per cent year-on-year.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said while these collections indicate that the consumption sentiment continues to be strong, it is interesting to see that the 8 per cent plus growth in the gross GST collections has been significantly helped by the very strong collections in the import GST numbers.