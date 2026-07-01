Telangana’s Golkonda Handicraft Brand To Go Global
The Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation (THDC) plans to open Golkonda showrooms at airports and major cities across India
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana’s rich handicraft heritage is all set to go global with an ambitious plan underway to transform ‘Golkonda’ into an international brand. The Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation (THDC) is planning to establish Golkonda showrooms at airports and major cities across India with an aim to significantly expand the market for the state's traditional crafts, targeting an annual sale of Rs 500 crore by 2030.
The initiative is expected to benefit nearly five lakh artisans who produce crafts, including Karimnagar silver filigree, Hyderabad Bidri ware, Adilabad Dhokra metal craft, Pembarthi brass artefacts, Cheryal scroll paintings, Nirmal paintings and Warangal carpets, along with wooden toys, sculptures, embroidered textiles and other traditional art forms.
Presently, these products are marketed through Golkonda outlets at 11 locations across Telangana, along with stores in Delhi and Kolkata. Encouraged by the rising demand, the Corporation is now looking to expand its presence nationally and internationally.
The THDC has recently returned to profitability by redesigning products to match changing consumer preferences, improving supply chains and integrating sales with digital e-commerce platforms. Handicraft sales touched Rs 106.41 crore in 2025-26, while a target of Rs 143.30 crore has been set for the current financial year. Officials said the long-term goal is to increase annual sales to Rs 500 crore by 2030.
To achieve this goal, the state government has approached the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) for setting up Golkonda showrooms at airports across the country. Once approvals are received, these outlets will first be opened at international airports and later at other airports and major cities.
In order to meet the anticipated rise in demand, the government plans to strengthen production capacity by providing artisans with modern training, skill development and technical support. Common Facility Centres are being established at Bonthapally in Sangareddy, Devarakonda in Nalgonda, Nirmal and Karimnagar, while new artisan clusters are proposed to be established in 10 other locations, including Pembarthi and Ashwaraopeta.
"Our goal is to ensure that the artisans receive the recognition and income they truly deserve for their craftsmanship," said THDC Chairman Naidu Satyanarayana.
He added that the Corporation is upgrading existing production centres and training artisans to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs that appeal to global consumers.
"We are working to showcase Telangana's artistic excellence worldwide and establish Golconda as a globally recognised brand. Airport showrooms will open new export opportunities and strengthen the livelihoods of our artisans," he said.
The initiative is expected to enhance the global visibility of Telangana's centuries-old handicrafts and also create sustainable employment while improving artisan welfare and preserving the state's rich artistic legacy for future generations.