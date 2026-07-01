ETV Bharat / business

Telangana’s Golkonda Handicraft Brand To Go Global

Hyderabad: Telangana’s rich handicraft heritage is all set to go global with an ambitious plan underway to transform ‘Golkonda’ into an international brand. The Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation (THDC) is planning to establish Golkonda showrooms at airports and major cities across India with an aim to significantly expand the market for the state's traditional crafts, targeting an annual sale of Rs 500 crore by 2030.

The initiative is expected to benefit nearly five lakh artisans who produce crafts, including Karimnagar silver filigree, Hyderabad Bidri ware, Adilabad Dhokra metal craft, Pembarthi brass artefacts, Cheryal scroll paintings, Nirmal paintings and Warangal carpets, along with wooden toys, sculptures, embroidered textiles and other traditional art forms.

Presently, these products are marketed through Golkonda outlets at 11 locations across Telangana, along with stores in Delhi and Kolkata. Encouraged by the rising demand, the Corporation is now looking to expand its presence nationally and internationally.

The THDC has recently returned to profitability by redesigning products to match changing consumer preferences, improving supply chains and integrating sales with digital e-commerce platforms. Handicraft sales touched Rs 106.41 crore in 2025-26, while a target of Rs 143.30 crore has been set for the current financial year. Officials said the long-term goal is to increase annual sales to Rs 500 crore by 2030.

To achieve this goal, the state government has approached the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) for setting up Golkonda showrooms at airports across the country. Once approvals are received, these outlets will first be opened at international airports and later at other airports and major cities.