ETV Bharat / business

Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Others Buy 1.3 Pc Stake In Paytm For Rs 963 Cr

New Delhi: Global financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Citigroup Global Markets, have collectively acquired a 1.34 per cent stake in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, from SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital for Rs 963 crore through open market transactions.

Other foreign investors participating in the transaction included Ghisallo Capital Management, BNP Paribas, Copthall Mauritius Investment, and Hong Kong-based Viridian Asset Management.

Among domestic institutional investors, Sundaram Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and India Acorn ICAV also bought shares of the fintech firm, as per the block deal data executed on the BSE on Friday.

These entities collectively purchased a total of 85.98 lakh shares on the exchange, representing a 1.34 per cent stake in Noida-based One97 Communications. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,120.65 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 963.60 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based private equity firm SAIF Partners, through its affiliates -- SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd and SAIF Partners India IV Ltd -- offloaded a combined 80.08 lakh shares of Paytm.