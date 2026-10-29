Gold vs Bitcoin vs Nifty 50 vs FD: Where Would Rs 1 Lakh Have Grown The Most In 5 Years?
Gold turned out to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the last five years.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: What if an individual invested Rs 1 lakh five years ago? How much do you think it would have grown? What would be the worth of the deposited money today if the person had put it in Gold, Bitcoin, the stock market or a bank Fixed Deposit (FD)?
Between October 2021 and October 2026, the financial markets faced the brunt of COVID, geopolitical conflicts, and rising inflation. During this period, Gold emerged as the biggest winner, while Bitcoin’s value also went up. The Nifty 50, however, gave less returns compared to a five-year bank FD.
The above-mentioned scenarios negatively impacted the financial markets, which compelled the investors to opt for safe-haven assets.
|Asset
|Value Today (from Rs 1 Lakh)
|Absolute Return
|Gold (24-carat)
|Rs 2.95 Lakh
|1.95
|Bitcoin
|Rs 1.75 Lakh
|0.75
|Bank FD (Senior Citizen)
|Rs 1.36 Lakh
|0.36
|Bank FD (General)
|Rs 1.31 Lakh
|0.31
|Nifty 50
|Rs 1.25 Lakh
|0.25
Data taken from NSE Indices, IBJA, Binance
Gold
Importantly, Gold turned out to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the last five years. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the prices of Yellow metal skyrocketed from Rs 47,817 to an eye-watering Rs 1,41,082 per 10 grams.
Gold prices recorded a surge as central banks across the world purchased the yellow metal in huge quantities and investors also looked for safer options as inflation was on the rise. However, it may be noted that Gold witnessed a sharp reality-check correction in 2026.
Gold Prices jumped around 195 per cent. If an individual had made an investment of Rs 1 lakh in gold five years ago, it would have grown to approximately Rs 2.95 lakh.
Bitcoin
In the above-mentioned 5 years, Bitcoin’s value jumped from Rs 43.8 lakh to Rs 76.5 lakh per coin. The crypto gave significant returns to investors who patiently stacked their money over the five years. However, it also faced volatility during the time span.
A weakening Rupee against US Dollar artificially boosted Bitcoin's rupee-denominated value. However, investors too faced a tensed time, as the crypto crashed 36 per cent after its 2025 peak.
Stock Market
Stock Market investors had a tough phase as the Nifty 50 recorded annualised growth rate of 4.6% (or 5.8% if you reinvested your dividends). The Nifty 50 went up from 18,210.95 on October 27, 2021, to 22,749.75 on October 27, 2026.
The figures show that the returns were approximately 25% in the said 5-year period. An investment of Rs 1 lakh would have grown to about Rs 1.25 lakh, before expenses and taxes.
Bank FDs
Crores of investors looking for safe and guaranteed returns deposit their money in Fixed Deposit schemes. In October 2021, country’s largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), offered an annual interest rate of 5.40% on five-year FDs for general customers and 6.20% for senior citizens.
At these rates, a standard 5-year SBI fixed deposit locked in at 5.40% or 6.20% for seniors would have grown to Rs 1.31 lakh for general customers and Rs 1.36 lakh for elders, assuming the interest rates on FD schemes remained unchanged and interest was compounded annually.
It may be noted that FD is considered a safe option as it offers greater certainty about the interest rate agreed upon at the time of booking.
Notably, the interest earned on a FD scheme is taxable according to the applicable income-tax slab. The tax rules for Gold and equity investments have different tax rules, while cryptocurrency gains are subject to separate tax provisions.
Also Read
Domestic Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.43 Lakh/10 Gm; Silver Declines
Gold Price Outlook: Can Yellow Metal Break $4,220 To Rally Towards $4,640?
Alphabet Revenue Jumps 25% To USD 127.6 Bn As Google Cloud Growth Doubles