ETV Bharat / business

Gold vs Bitcoin vs Nifty 50 vs FD: Where Would Rs 1 Lakh Have Grown The Most In 5 Years?

New Delhi: What if an individual invested Rs 1 lakh five years ago? How much do you think it would have grown? What would be the worth of the deposited money today if the person had put it in Gold, Bitcoin, the stock market or a bank Fixed Deposit (FD)?

Between October 2021 and October 2026, the financial markets faced the brunt of COVID, geopolitical conflicts, and rising inflation. During this period, Gold emerged as the biggest winner, while Bitcoin’s value also went up. The Nifty 50, however, gave less returns compared to a five-year bank FD.

The above-mentioned scenarios negatively impacted the financial markets, which compelled the investors to opt for safe-haven assets.

Asset Value Today (from Rs 1 Lakh) Absolute Return Gold (24-carat) Rs 2.95 Lakh 1.95 Bitcoin Rs 1.75 Lakh 0.75 Bank FD (Senior Citizen) Rs 1.36 Lakh 0.36 Bank FD (General) Rs 1.31 Lakh 0.31 Nifty 50 Rs 1.25 Lakh 0.25

Data taken from NSE Indices, IBJA, Binance

Gold

Importantly, Gold turned out to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the last five years. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the prices of Yellow metal skyrocketed from Rs 47,817 to an eye-watering Rs 1,41,082 per 10 grams.

Gold prices recorded a surge as central banks across the world purchased the yellow metal in huge quantities and investors also looked for safer options as inflation was on the rise. However, it may be noted that Gold witnessed a sharp reality-check correction in 2026.

Gold Prices jumped around 195 per cent. If an individual had made an investment of Rs 1 lakh in gold five years ago, it would have grown to approximately Rs 2.95 lakh.

Bitcoin

In the above-mentioned 5 years, Bitcoin’s value jumped from Rs 43.8 lakh to Rs 76.5 lakh per coin. The crypto gave significant returns to investors who patiently stacked their money over the five years. However, it also faced volatility during the time span.

A weakening Rupee against US Dollar artificially boosted Bitcoin's rupee-denominated value. However, investors too faced a tensed time, as the crypto crashed 36 per cent after its 2025 peak.

Stock Market