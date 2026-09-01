ETV Bharat / business

Gold Unproductive; We Spend Valuable Forex Importing It: Economist Arun Kumar, Amid PM Modi's Insta Appeal

New Delhi: In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeated an appeal — first made on May 10, days before he had embarked on a five-nation tour — asking Indians to shun leisure trips abroad, to avoid getting married overseas and to refrain from buying gold unless necessary. In his latest appeal, this time from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, he also called for greater use of Indian products and services to boost domestic demand. This has reignited a debate over whether Indians will actually cut down on gold purchases, or not.

Gold is not just an investment in India. It is closely linked to weddings, festivals, birthdays and many other family traditions. Here, jewellery is also seen as a form of savings, as well as financial security.

Speaking on the PM’s appeal, Chairman of the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council (AIGJDC) Rajesh Rokde said he does not expect Indians to stop buying gold jewellery.

He said the PM’s message should be seen mainly as a call to avoid unnecessary purchase of gold bars and bullion investment. Experts believe that India imports around 80 per cent of its gold, which requires dollar payments. A fall in unnecessary gold purchase could therefore help reduce the pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

‘Jewellery Purchase Won't Stop’

However, Rokde said gold jewellery purchases are different. Families buy jewellery for weddings, festivals and other auspicious occasions, and this tradition is unlikely to disappear. In our culture we purchase gold throughout the year and here people buy gold in one form of another, he added. He also said that jewellers do not encourage customers to buy gold bars or bullion as investment.

AIGJDC Chairman Rajesh Rokde (ETV Bharat)

On PM’s remark of GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, he highlighted the contribution of the jewellery sector to the economy. He said the industry contributes nearly 7 per cent to the GDP, and provide employment to a large number of people across the country.

So why did the PM make this appeal, and why is there a need to reduce gold purchases?