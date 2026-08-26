ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Trade Higher As Easing Crude And Bond Yields Support Precious Metals

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices traded higher on Wednesday, with precious metals gaining up to almost 1 per cent in early trade supported by easing crude oil prices and bond yields. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October) opened at Rs 1,63,202 per 10 grams, up Rs 320 from its previous close of Rs 1,62,882. At around 12:15 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,62,395 per 10 grams, down Rs 487 or 0.3 per cent.

So far in the trading session, it jumped as much as 0.19 per cent or Rs 320 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,63,202, while recording an intraday low of Rs 1,62,286, a decrease of 0.36 per cent or Rs 596. Meanwhile, silver futures (September) opened at Rs 2,45,583 per kg, up Rs 1,456 from its previous close of Rs 2,44,127. At the last count, the white metal was seen at Rs 2,44,200 per kg, down Rs 73 or 0.03 per cent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,46,180, an increase of 0.84 per cent or Rs 2,053. In international markets, COMEX gold was up 0.11 per cent at around $4,699 an ounce, while COMEX silver gained 0.74 per cent to trade near $69 an ounce. According to market experts, easing crude oil prices and lower bond yields have supported gold and silver prices, while a weaker dollar has also provided a positive backdrop for the precious metals.