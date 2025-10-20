ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Regain Sheen On Diwali As Safe-Haven Demand, Value Buying Rise

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices regained their shine on Monday, rising in the domestic futures market as investors turned to value buying after a brief pullback from record highs and renewed appetite for safe haven assets amid global uncertainties.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery climbed Rs 982, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 1,27,990 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,913 lots.

The yellow metal had surged to an all-time high of Rs 1,32,294 per 10 grams on Friday before settling at Rs 1,27,008 per 10 grams, snapping a five-day rally.

The February 2026 contract for gold also advanced Rs 1,680 or 1.31 per cent, to Rs 1,29,743 per 10 grams in 1,862 lots. It had touched a fresh peak of Rs 1,34,024 per 10 grams in the previous market trade.

Last week, gold futures rose by Rs 5,644, or 4.65 per cent, reflecting strong investor sentiment.

Silver futures, too, joined the recovery. The white metal for December delivery rallied by Rs 1,522 or 0.97 per cent to Rs 1,58,126 per kilogram in a business turnover of 23,985 lots. It had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,70,415 per kg on the MCX.

The March 2026 contract increased by Rs 1,292 or 0.82 per cent to Rs 1,59,361 per kg in 5,787 lots. It had scaled a lifetime high of Rs 1,72,350 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Over the past week, silver prices have risen Rs 10,138, or 6.92 per cent, supported by industrial demand and persistent supply constraints.

Analysts said safe-haven demand remains resilient amid heightened geopolitical tensions, global trade-related uncertainties, and concerns over a prolonged US government shutdown.