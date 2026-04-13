ETV Bharat / business

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Fall On MCX Amid Global Tensions; Silver Drops 2 Per Cent

Hyderabad: Gold and silver prices declined on Monday, April 13, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), following global uncertainty triggered by failed US-Iran talks and rising inflation concerns.

On MCX, gold May futures dropped by Rs 1,055, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 1,50,160 per 10 grams. Silver prices also saw a sharp fall, with May futures declining by Rs 5,424, or 2.23 per cent, to Rs 2,37,850 per kilogram.

The fall in bullion prices comes after ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement. Tensions increased further after the US announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. This has raised fears of supply disruptions and a possible spike in crude oil prices, which have already crossed $100 per barrel.

Globally, gold prices hit a one-week low. Spot gold fell to around $4,694 per ounce, while silver dropped nearly 2 per cent to about $74 per ounce. A stronger US dollar and rising inflation have reduced expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, putting pressure on gold prices.