ETV Bharat / business

West Asia Conflict Fallout: Silver Plunges 9% To Rs 2.06 Lakh/Kg; Gold Futures Fall Rs 8,089 To Rs 1.36 Lakh/10g

A woman looks at a gold jewellery piece during an open auction of gold and silver items offered by devotees at the feet of Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh festival in Mumbai on Thursday, September 11, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Silver prices hit the lower circuit in futures trade, plunging 9 per cent to Rs 2.06 lakh per kilogram, and gold prices plunged sharply by Rs 8,089 to Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday, tracking a global selloff amid rising inflation fears and a firm US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May delivery slumped by Rs 20,409, or 9 per cent, to Rs 2,06,363 per kilogram, its lower circuit limit, while the yellow metal for April delivery slumped by Rs 8,089, or 5.6 per cent, to Rs 1,36,403 per 10 grams.

Analysts said the sharp fall came despite escalating tensions in West Asia, as broader macroeconomic factors weighed heavily on precious metal prices.

Silver prices have fallen sharply on Monday despite escalating West Asian tensions due to overriding macroeconomic pressures, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He added that a strong US dollar and rising Treasury bond yields have weakened bullion by increasing holding costs and making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for global buyers.

Last week, gold had dropped Rs 13,974, or 8.82 per cent, to close at around Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams on the commodities bourse. Analysts said the precious metal opened with a sharp gap down and is likely to extend its losing streak for the fourth consecutive week.