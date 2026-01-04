ETV Bharat / business

Gold, Silver Brace For Swings Next Week On US Data, Venezuela Turmoil: Analysts

FILE - An employee of Pro Aurum gold house lifts 1 Kg silver bars of 999.9 purity besides 1 Kg gold bars in the safe deposit boxes room in Munich, Germany, Friday, April 25, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices are likely to witness sharp swings next week as traders weigh key economic data and brace for heightened geopolitical uncertainty after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, analysts said.

Investors will focus on key US data points, including ISM Manufacturing, December ADP employment numbers, and the unemployment rate, along with comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials that could provide cues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook and near-term direction for bullion prices, they added.

"Gold prices are likely to remain volatile in the week ahead as there are bullish as well as bearish factors at play," Prathamesh Mallya, DVP - Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel One, said.

According to experts, commodities markets are expected to see aggressive trading on Monday, reflecting volatile geopolitics after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation on Saturday, accusing them of drug trafficking.

"The development could jolt global markets, pushing bullion and crude oil prices higher on fears of supply disruptions from Venezuela, which holds the world's largest proven oil reserves," said one of the experts.

After hitting record highs in late December, gold prices retreated in the past week. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal futures slumped by Rs 4,112, or 2.94 per cent.

The metal had surged to hit a record high of Rs 1,40,444 per 10 grams before slipping more than 3 per cent to settle at Rs 1,35,761 per 10 grams on Friday.

"Gold prices declined in the past week ending 2nd January 2026 after hitting record highs in late December. The recent correction in gold prices was on account of profit booking at higher levels, low liquidity due to year-end and Christmas holidays," Mallya said.

He added that the precious metal prices have traded in the range of Rs 1,34,000-1,40,000 per 10 grams over the past week, amid volatile trading conditions and heavy selling pressure.

Silver prices, too, mirrored the precious metal's volatility. On the MCX, the white metal depreciated by Rs 3,471, or 1.45 per cent, during the week.

After touching a record of Rs 2,54,174 per kilogram, silver prices tumbled by Rs 17,858, or 7.02 per cent, to finish at Rs 2,36,316 per kg on Friday.