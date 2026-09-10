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Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.53 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.

Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.53 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand
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By PTI

Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 231 to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for the October delivery traded higher by Rs 231, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 1,53,994 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 867 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said. Gold futures rose 0.47 per cent to USD 4,419.57 per ounce in New York.

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TAGGED:

MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE
FUTURES TRADE
GOLD PRICES

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