ETV Bharat / business

Gold and Silver Prices Tumble Amid West Asia Conflict Fears

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices plunged on Tuesday amid fears of renewed hostilities in the West Asia conflict. In the latest trading session, the price of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,50,710 in Delhi, down by Rs 1450. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,38,151 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,840 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a dip of Rs 1280. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,38,270 per 10 grams. Bengaluru too showed identical trends where the price of 24 karat gold stands at Rs 1,50,720, registering a decrease of Rs 1280. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,38,160 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded a downward trend on Wednesday. The price of 24 karat gold in the city is Rs 1,50,600 per 10 grams, down Rs 1280, and the 22K gold rate is Rs 1,38,050. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a sharp fall. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,50,190 per 10 grams, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1490, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,674 per 10 grams.