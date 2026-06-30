ETV Bharat / business

Gold And Silver Prices Edge Up Across Major Indian Cities

Similarly, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,43,060 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, registering a rise of Rs 280. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,31,138 per 10 grams. Bangalore too showed identical trends where the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs 1,42,950, registering a hike of Rs 290. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs. 1,31,038 per 10 grams.

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices recorded a marginal rise on Tuesday across major Indian cities. In the latest trading session, the price of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs 1,42,500 in Delhi, up by Rs 190. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,30,625 per 10 grams.

In the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, the gold rates recorded an upward trend today. The price of 24-karat gold in the city is Rs 1,42,840 for 10 grams, showing an increase of Rs 290, and that of 22K gold is Rs 1,30,937. The gold prices in Kolkata also witnessed a modest rise. The 24K gold rate is Rs 1,42,530 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs 170, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,30,653 per 10 grams.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the 24K gold rate is Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams, up by Rs 160, while 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 1,31,221 per 10 grams. Gold prices followed an upward trend in Chennai also, with 24K gold priced at Rs 143,130 per 10 grams, reflecting an increase of Rs 160. The 22K gold rate in Chennai is Rs. 1,31,203.

Meanwhile, silver futures also witnessed an upward trend in prices, with the white metal trading at Rs 2,26,310, up by Rs 3230.